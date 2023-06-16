Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Makes New $263,000 Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 358.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,796,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $33.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

