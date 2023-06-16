Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Makes New $287,000 Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $461.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $451.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $463.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Read More

