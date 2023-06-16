Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Makes New $288,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Insider Activity

AbbVie Price Performance

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $135.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.88 and a 200-day moving average of $153.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.10 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.