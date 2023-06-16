Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Makes New $552,000 Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $83.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $102.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.