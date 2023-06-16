Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $158.32 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.79 and its 200-day moving average is $166.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

