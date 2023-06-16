Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Makes New Investment in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. owned about 0.28% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 342,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 112,003 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 16,946 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period.

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA TBX opened at $28.62 on Friday. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17.

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Company Profile

The ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (TBX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury (7-10 Y) index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index that tracks the daily performance of US Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between 7 and 10 years. TBX was launched on Apr 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

