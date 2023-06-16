Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Purchases New Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,900,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,943,000 after buying an additional 3,088,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,641,000 after purchasing an additional 256,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,275,000 after purchasing an additional 579,511 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 863,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,302,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,419 shares in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Laurentian cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

