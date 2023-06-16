Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of SPYV opened at $43.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

