Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Purchases New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 151.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,461,000 after buying an additional 36,829 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $181.91 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.58.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

