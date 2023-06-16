Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Takes $328,000 Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Bensler LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 77,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 18,547 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $7,811,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 210,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 119,164 shares during the period.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

