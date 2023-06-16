Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Takes $333,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

BATS COWZ opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.