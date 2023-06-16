Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Takes $723,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 18.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 35,107 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

