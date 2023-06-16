Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Takes Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after purchasing an additional 71,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE EVRG opened at $59.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,021 shares of company stock worth $303,575. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on EVRG shares. TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

