Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $4,677,000. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 51,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $185.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.11 and a one year high of $196.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.84.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.