Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $958,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock opened at $128.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.96. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

