Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of VBR stock opened at $164.65 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.41 and its 200 day moving average is $161.55.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
