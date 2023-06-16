Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.06, but opened at $16.24. Corebridge Financial shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 407,850 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBG. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $21,612,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $822,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $3,938,000. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.65.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

