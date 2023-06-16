Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $40.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.67.

Corning Stock Up 1.8 %

Corning stock opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. Corning has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,289 shares of company stock worth $4,067,775. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 563.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 981.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Further Reading

