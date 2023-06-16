Corp Intel Sells 38,500,000 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $39.73 on Friday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.54 million. On average, analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MBLY shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.26.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

