Covenant Partners LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $127.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 302.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.27 and its 200 day moving average is $100.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

