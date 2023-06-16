Covenant Partners LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,633 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.0% of Covenant Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after acquiring an additional 115,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Trading Up 1.1 %

Apple stock opened at $186.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $186.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

