Covenant Partners LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,013 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.2% of Covenant Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.23.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Stock Performance

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $348.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $349.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.