CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.71. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies during the first quarter worth about $750,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

