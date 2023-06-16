Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. 85,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 115,822 shares.The stock last traded at $15.14 and had previously closed at $15.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cricut’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 71.81.

In other news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 622,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cricut by 6.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 203.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 15.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 113.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

