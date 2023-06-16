Critical Survey: AB Electrolux (publ) (OTC:ELRXF) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTC:ELRXF – Get Rating) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AB Electrolux (publ) and iRobot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB Electrolux (publ) 1 0 0 0 1.00 iRobot 0 2 0 0 2.00

AB Electrolux (publ) presently has a consensus price target of $135.00, suggesting a potential upside of 899.63%. iRobot has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.96%. Given AB Electrolux (publ)’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AB Electrolux (publ) is more favorable than iRobot.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB Electrolux (publ) N/A N/A N/A iRobot -32.04% -33.78% -19.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AB Electrolux (publ) and iRobot’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AB Electrolux (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iRobot $1.18 billion 0.98 -$286.30 million ($12.33) -3.41

AB Electrolux (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iRobot.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of iRobot shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of iRobot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories. It also provides hobs, ovens, and hoods; and tumble dryers. The company offers its products under the Electrolux, AEG, and Frigidaire brands through retailers, buying groups, and independent stores. AB Electrolux (publ) was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services. It also provides H1 Handheld Vacuum, a portable vacuum; H1 Handheld Vacuum accessories comprising filters, chargers, batteries, and an extension kit that converts the H1 Handheld Vacuum into a stick vacuum; air purifiers under the Aeris brand; Root robots to help children learn how to code; and Create 3, a mobile robot platform that offers an opportunity for educators, developers, and high-school and college students to program behaviors, sounds, movements, and add additional electronics, as well as sells filters and fabric covers. The company sells its products through chain stores and other national retailers, distributors, and resellers, as well as through its website and app, and e-commerce websites. iRobot Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

