Critical Survey: AXIM Biotechnologies (AXIM) & Its Competitors

AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) is one of 360 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AXIM Biotechnologies to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AXIM Biotechnologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIM Biotechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors 207 1248 3501 34 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 81.19%. Given AXIM Biotechnologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AXIM Biotechnologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares AXIM Biotechnologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AXIM Biotechnologies N/A N/A -4.65 AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors $113.84 million -$933,115.94 -91.71

AXIM Biotechnologies’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AXIM Biotechnologies. AXIM Biotechnologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AXIM Biotechnologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIM Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors -607.53% -76.77% -20.52%

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of diagnostic healthcare solutions. Its product categories include Eye Health, SARS-CoV-2, and fentanyl neutralizing antibody test. The company was founded on November 18, 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

