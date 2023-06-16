CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CUBE. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.78.

CUBE opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $51.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.45%.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CubeSmart news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,803.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at $21,691,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,277 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CubeSmart by 370.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 234,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 184,485 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in CubeSmart by 46.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 15,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,349,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,335,000 after buying an additional 275,450 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,204,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,744,000 after buying an additional 301,351 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

