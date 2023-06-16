CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $27.80 on Friday. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.50.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 84.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,420,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

