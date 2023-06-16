Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Receives $187.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUAVF. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUAVF opened at $184.50 on Tuesday. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $108.08 and a 1-year high of $209.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.10.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Company Profile

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

