Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Receives $187.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVFGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUAVF. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUAVF opened at $184.50 on Tuesday. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $108.08 and a 1-year high of $209.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.10.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Company Profile

(Get Rating

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.