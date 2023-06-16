David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,600,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $929,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $895,650.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day moving average is $61.18. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $73.79.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $1,700,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,941,000 after buying an additional 360,101 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $969,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

