Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,758 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

