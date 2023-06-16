Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Given New GBX 4,720 Price Target at Barclays

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 4,890 ($61.19) to GBX 4,720 ($59.06) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
DEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.05) to GBX 3,700 ($46.30) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($52.55) to GBX 3,850 ($48.17) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,964.44.
Diageo Stock Performance
DEO stock opened at $173.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.08. The company has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. Diageo has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $194.04.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
