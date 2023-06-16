Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Given New GBX 4,720 Price Target at Barclays

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 4,890 ($61.19) to GBX 4,720 ($59.06) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.05) to GBX 3,700 ($46.30) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($52.55) to GBX 3,850 ($48.17) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,964.44.

DEO stock opened at $173.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.08. The company has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. Diageo has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $194.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

