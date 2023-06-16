Diane Holder Sells 12,000 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) Director Diane Holder sold 12,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $375,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,976.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Evolent Health Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.55 and a beta of 1.54. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35.
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $427.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.58 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.
Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.
