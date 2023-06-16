Diane Holder Sells 12,000 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) Director Diane Holder sold 12,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $375,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,976.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Evolent Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.55 and a beta of 1.54. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $427.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.58 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,641,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,655,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,004,000 after purchasing an additional 793,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,264 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,374,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,516,000 after buying an additional 197,970 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,270,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

