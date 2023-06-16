Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Financial Review

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology -80.71% -13.40% -11.37% Greenpro Capital -141.17% -36.21% -29.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Digihost Technology has a beta of 7.26, suggesting that its stock price is 626% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Digihost Technology and Greenpro Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digihost Technology presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. Given Digihost Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digihost Technology and Greenpro Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $20.98 million 1.91 $4.33 million ($0.61) -2.30 Greenpro Capital $3.67 million 3.44 -$6.35 million N/A N/A

Digihost Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats Greenpro Capital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company focuses on the blockchain industry in the United States. The company mines for cryptocurrency. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

