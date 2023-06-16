Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.91

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.91 and last traded at $27.91, with a volume of 69243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 64,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,967,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

