Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.62

Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.62 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 90574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.19.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional International Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,573,000.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

