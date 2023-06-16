Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

DIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Dine Brands Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DIN opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $949.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.86. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $59.31 and a 52-week high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $213.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.04 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 299.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,519,000 after purchasing an additional 548,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 17.6% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 460,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 68,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

