Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at Bank of America

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.67.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFS opened at $117.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $119.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

