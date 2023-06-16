Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DHC. TheStreet cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $687.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 1,454,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $2,137,950.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,704,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,385,850.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 1,454,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $2,137,950.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,704,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,385,850.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 2,318,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $4,056,641.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,648,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,884,388.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 12,724,178 shares of company stock valued at $29,426,021 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 477.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 416,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 344,340 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 140.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 126,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,027 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 206,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 25,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 259,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

