Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Raised by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,439 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Dominion Energy worth $82,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on D shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $52.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

