Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Shares of D stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.38. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

