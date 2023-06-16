Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DEI. Piper Sandler raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:DEI opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

