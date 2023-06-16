Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Duke Energy worth $89,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

