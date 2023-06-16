Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 258.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 265,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 703.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 164,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $2,697,496.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $2,697,496.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 77,720 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $3,983,927.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,979.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,204,407 shares of company stock valued at $943,753,778. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DT. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Shares of DT opened at $52.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 141.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

