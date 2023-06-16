Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Update

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the May 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,821 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 3.08% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of WAVE stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Company Profile

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:WAVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

