Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 184.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIX. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

EIX opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.29.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

