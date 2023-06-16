Elan Moriah Sells 35,079 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) President Elan Moriah sold 35,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $1,299,326.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 105,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,570.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verint Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, June 14th, Elan Moriah sold 3,544 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $130,667.28.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Elan Moriah sold 6,627 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $256,199.82.

On Monday, April 10th, Elan Moriah sold 3,734 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $138,755.44.

On Monday, April 3rd, Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $1,186,309.92.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

VRNT opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -728.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $51.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 12.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,156,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.