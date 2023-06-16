Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 5,702 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 117.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

PRU opened at $86.78 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 964.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

