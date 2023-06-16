Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 7,900 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.9% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.