Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 7,900 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.9% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7 %
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
