Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 683.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $602,107,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,387,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,827,000 after purchasing an additional 981,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Waste Connections by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,642,000 after purchasing an additional 609,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 64,555.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 561,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,480,000 after buying an additional 560,991 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.22.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $137.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

